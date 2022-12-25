Mild and breezy for the final days of 2022

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Blizzard conditions continue to wind down in northeastern Montana, especially after dinnertime Christmas night. However, roads remain slick and dangerous for a lot of areas in central and eastern Montana this afternoon. After snowmelt during the day, refreezing is expected overnight with temperatures falling back below freezing in most areas. Areas of freezing drizzle or light freezing rain could lead to further deterioration of road conditions for the Hi-Line overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

An atmospheric river arrives in western Montana on Monday morning with heavier precipitation expected Monday night through the day Tuesday. Snow levels will start rather high (around 7000-8000 feet) but will fall throughout the event. Heavier snow accumulation is likely at pass levels. Areas east of the Continental Divide will see scattered rain and snow showers throughout the day Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 40-50 MPH are likely across the plains (50+ MPH for the Rocky Mountain Front) the next several days. Wind generally diminishes after dark.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s for central Montana, 0s and 10s for the Hi-Line. Areas of freezing drizzle for the Hi-Line around daybreak.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit breezy. Areas of freezing drizzle for the Hi-Line during the morning. A sustained SW breeze at 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH at times. Highs in the low to mid 40s (mid 30s for northeastern Montana). Mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Breezy with scattered showers. A sustained SW breeze at 15-20 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Highs in the low to mid 40s (upper 30s for northeastern Montana). Remaining breezy and mostly cloudy. A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and rain for the Hi-Line with scattered rain and snow showers throughout central Montana.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A sustained SW breeze at 15-25 MPH gusting to 45 MPH at times. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Remaining mostly cloudy and breezy as temperatures fall into the 10s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the 0s and 10s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray snow shower. Highs in the low to mid 30s (low to mid 20s for the Hi-Line). Mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the 10s and 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 30s (low to mid 20s for the Hi-Line). Remaining partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the 0s and 10s.

SUNDAY: Sun an clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.