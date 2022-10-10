Mild and breezy Monday; cooler conditions midweek

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The high pressure ridge that provided spectacular weather this weekend retreats west on Monday. A low pressure system over Saskatchewan will create a sharp pressure gradient across Montana. As a result, a strong southwesterly breeze develops Monday afternoon and evening throughout central Montana. During the overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, a cold front will pass through the area further increasing the wind and providing some scattered rain and mountain snow showers to central Montana. Breezy conditions persist in eastern Montana on Tuesday, while the wind will relax for the rest of central Montana.

Overnight forecast models trended a touch warmer and drier with the storm system Monday night and Tuesday. Any accumulating snow will stay above 6000 feet, however if the precipitation is heavy enough to drag down some colder air from above the surface there could be a transition to wet snow flakes on Tuesday morning in lower elevations. In any case, Tuesday and Wednesday will be much cooler with highs in the low to upper 50s. The dominant ridge begins to influence Montana's weather again by Thursday and Friday and sunny conditions and mild temperatures return to the forecast.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear to mostly clear sky conditions. Locally dense fog developing in valley locations and areas near bodies of water. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the overnight.

MONDAY: Mild and mostly sunny. Any fog will burn off quickly throughout the morning. Wind increases for the Rocky Mountain Front during the morning and the rest of central Montana throughout the afternoon. A sustained SW wind at 25-30 MPH gusting to 50 MPH (60 MPH for the RMF). Highs in the low to mid 70s. Mostly cloudy overnight with scattered rain and mountain snow showers. Snow levels will be around 6000 feet. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Any lingering showers will clear with sunny skies during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A WSW breeze at 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH at times. Mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Turning cloudier overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Cooler and mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.