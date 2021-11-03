Mild and breezy Wednesday, strong winds Friday

A nice and comfortable night ahead with highs in the upper 20's and low 30's. We will see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, with a few more clouds towards Helena. Temperatures will continue to moderate Wednesday and Thursday with highs reaching the low to mid 60s. Keep in mid, our average high for this time of year is 49 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30's Thursday and Friday nights.

A cold front moves into the region later Thursday which will leave gusty winds in its wake. Also, the chance for a sprinkle or light shower during the even. Most of this activity will be to the southwest of Great Falls. Winds will ramp up along the Rocky Mountain Front Thursday night with gusts over 60mph. The stronger winds don't reach Great Falls until Friday afternoon, with gusts up to 50mph possible. Low relative humidity and extremely dry brush will enhance the fire danger once again.

Heading into the weekend, we will see more in the way of cloud cover but still remaining mostly dry. Temperatures cool off a bit closer to normal in the low to mid 50s. Unsettled weather is possible early next week but the models are still rather inconsistent so stay tuned throughout the week for more updates.