Mild and calm weather pattern this week

Happy Tuesday! The morning started anywhere from 15-45° warmer than Monday, thanks to strong downslope winds behind a warm front that pushed temperatures well into the 40s across many areas in central Montana. These same areas were experiencing single digit temperatures.

MTN News

However, some colder air remains trapped in the river valleys of Chouteau County and on the Hi-Line, which means these areas will be slow to warm up and are likely to see highs only in the low to mid 30s this afternoon. In contrast, other areas can expect temperatures to range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

MTN News

The High Wind Warning for the Rocky Mountain Front will expire at 11:00 AM Tuesday as winds gradually diminish throughout the day, although gusts of 40-50 mph may still be possible over the next several hours.

A high pressure ridge is dominating the weather across the west leading to mild temperatures and mostly dry conditions. However, inversions are leading to some fog and low clouds across western Montana. This will continue over the next several night and mornings, potentially impacting the Helena Valley.

MTN News

Send photos of your pets to weather@krtv.com to be featured on the dog walking forecast on Montana This Morning!

A high pressure ridge is dominating the weather across the west leading to mild temperatures and mostly dry conditions. However, inversions are causing areas of fog and low clouds in mountain valleys, particularly across western Montana. This may impact the Helena Valley in the coming nights and mornings.

The ridge shifts west a bit on Wednesday, allowing a weak disturbance to move through northeastern Montana. A light snowfall is likely for areas east of Havre, along with the possibility of some freezing drizzle mixed in. Most locations are expected to receive less than an inch of snow, but this could lead to slick conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

MTN News

The rest of this week looks fairly quiet across central Montana with this ridge in place. Temperatures will cool into the lower 40s on Wednesday before bouncing back into the 50s Thursday through Saturday. High winds are very likely for the Rocky Mountain Front Thursday night through Saturday, and some of those stronger wind gusts could extend east across the plains.

The blocking ridge is expected to weaken as a cold front moves through the region Saturday evening into Sunday morning. This will usher in widespread gusty winds and a possibility of quick snowfall, leading to a cooldown closer to average temperatures from Sunday into Monday.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News