Mild and dry conditions, chances of snow ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Weather-wise, the weekend finished off on a mild note. Highs stayed in the upper 40’s and 50’s with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies across the region. As an upper level trough progresses eastward across the state, it will bring some light precipitation along portions of Central and Southwest Montana. The Rocky Mountain Front saw high winds across Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera counties. A High Wind Warning had been issued cautioning of possible damaged property and difficult driving conditions. While the warning ended at around 8 pm, the strong winds are forecasted to continue through this evening. A Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake will be in effect until 5 pm tomorrow evening.

Monday, an upper-level ridge begins to make its way into the region bringing mild temperatures and dry conditions. Following Tuesday, the ridge looks to break down bringing more windy conditions to the area, though temperatures look to remain in the 50’s to 60’s and above average. A High Wind Watch has not been issued at this time, though a Watch or Warning could be possible with gusts looking to reach up to 60 mph for several places again.

Wednesday through Friday Morning, mountain snow is likely while lower elevations receive may receive overnight snow and a daytime rain/snow mixture with highs falling into the mid 30’s across much of the low elevation areas. Rain that may fall during the day will likely freeze overnight across some locations, raising concern for difficult driving conditions, especially over mountain passes. North central and portions of central Montana are forecasted to receive the least amount of snow, with less than an inch forecast. It should be noted that, most of the snow that will fall, is forecasted during the overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday and through the morning hours of Thanksgiving Day.

Friday through Sunday expect mild, dry and cool conditions underneath the next upper level ridge.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the 30’s. 15 to 25 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain and snow and mostly cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 20’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY (Thanksgiving): Chance of snow and mostly cloudy with highs in the 30’s and lows in the teens.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 30’s and lows in the teens.

