Mild and dry conditions for the week ahead

For North Central Montana, temperatures are gradually recovering from the cold. Today, high temperatures shot up into the 30’s for some areas, 20’s for others. SW and Central regions like Helena, Butte, and Bozeman saw colder temperatures in the single digits and teens. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the teens and 20’s. Patchy, blowing snow along with breezy conditions will be likely tonight as well for North Central Montana.

Tomorrow, the warming streak continues with high temperatures once again in the 30’s and 40’s for North Central areas. Most of the breezy conditions will push off into the Eastern portion of the state sporting up to 30 mph wind gusts. For the Rocky Mountain Front, the winds start to calm down a bit with gusts up to 20 mph tomorrow. Sunny skies will also be around tomorrow.

Over the next few days, North Central Montana is in a good place to see warming temperatures. If you’re planning on traveling to SW MT around Helena, Butte, or Bozeman, you can expect colder temperatures as the cold looks to hang around a bit longer in that region. Upper-level ridging centered just off the west coast will largely remain in place through much of the upcoming week keeping a Northwesterly flow. Temperatures across the plains will trend above average through the week, with persistent breezy winds. Dry conditions are also going to be expected through this time period.

By the end of the week, an upper-level trough is quick to move in to the Pacific NW. A colder period is likely to move in this weekend, with much lower confidence on the magnitude of the cold as well as how much snow comes with it.

