Mild and dry forecast to start the week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Quiet weather graced the forecast today and even looks to continue. Highs were in the upper 30’s to 40’s with increasing clouds throughout the day. As upper-level ridging builds in across the West Coast, temperatures will gradually warm over the next few days, before cooler air works in for mid-week. Winds look to sustain around 5 to 15 mph with 20 to 25 mph gusts across the Plains and a few flurries may fall over Chouteau county as well.

The upper-level ridge will break down and move eastward late Tuesday and early Wednesday, which will allow for a cool down of temperatures across the region. Our next chance for some more active weather looks to arrive for the end of the week as some moisture works in from the Pacific. At this point, most ensemble data suggests that any precipitation will remain over or west of the divide, though the winds will likely increase across the area for the weekend.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs near 50 and lows in the 20’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the teens. 5 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 30’s and lows around 20.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows around 20.

MTN News