The mild and mostly dry weather pattern persists across Montana this week, with a dominant ride of high pressure parked to our west. Average highs this time of year are in the 30s and we will see temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s through Wednesday.

Today's Forecast:

Mild and mostly dry weather pattern persists across Montana- Tuesday, January 13

MTN News

MTN News

The wind was intense for some areas yesterday, with a gust to 109 mph at the Deep Creek weather station in southern Glacier county. This was stronger than any gust in all of 2025 around the state. While there won't be high winds, widespread breezy conditions continue, with wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph.

A cold front shifts winds out of the north late Wednesday night into Thursday allowing cooler air to pour into the state. Daytime highs will cool to the upper 30s and 40s for Thursday and Friday.

An exceptional January weekend is ahead with lighter wind and plentiful sunshine. High temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s in central Montana and 20s and 30s in northeast Montana.

MTN News

MTN News