Mild and Mostly Sunny on Monday, Rain Showers Possible by Tuesday

The set-up

Another atmospheric river will bring rain and mountain snow to western Montana Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday. Central Montana will see some scattered rain showers on Tuesday from the system. Beyond that, a brief dip in the jet stream will allow for cooler air on Wednesday. Temperatures go right back above average as high pressure builds right over the region on St. Patrick's Day. Abundant sunshine is expected as a result.

Sunday night: Decreasing cloud cover. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Wind SW 10-15mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind SW 20-25mph gusting to 40mph. High temperatures in the low 50s. Clouds increase overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind SW 15-20mph gusting to 35mph. High temperatures in the mid 50s. Some scattered rain showers are possible. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind SW 15-20mph gusting to 35mph. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 20s.

St. Patrick's Day: Abundant sunshine. High temperatures in the mid 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy. High temperatures in the mid 50s. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Mixture of sun and clouds. High temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the lower 50s.