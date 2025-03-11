Mild, breezy and cloudy before cooler weather arrives later this week

Tuesday is starting off with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, along with a few isolated rain and snow showers. Steadier snow continues to fall along the Divide, where some roads may be slippery throughout the day, especially over the mountain passes. Clouds will linger through most of the day, with the possibility of a brief rain or snow shower on the plains. The main impact for most areas will be a strong southwest breeze, with sustained winds between 10 and 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Otherwise, temperatures will be pleasant, with daytime highs in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

This week's theme of mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions continues into Wednesday. However, the wind will not be as gusty as in recent days, with sustained wind speeds ranging from 5 to 15 mph. Additional snow is expected in the Glacier National Park region, including Marias Pass, throughout the day.

A Pacific storm system will then move inland, with a piece of that system moving over Montana from Thursday into Friday. It will be mild and breezy ahead of a cold front on Thursday, followed by gusty conditions and scattered rain and snow showers Thursday night as the cold front moves through. The system will exit the area on Friday, leaving lingering widely scattered rain and snow showers. Daytime highs will drop from the 50s and low to mid 60s on Thursday into the 30s and lower 40s on Friday.

The weekend is much cooler, with scattered rain and snow showers. A cold breeze will persist, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph. Daytime highs will be in the upper 30s and 40s both days. This breezy and cooler weather will continue into St. Paddy's Day on Monday!

