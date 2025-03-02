Mild conditions and above average temperatures

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Mild conditions continue for the state with high temperatures in the 40’s/50’s/60’s today with sunny skies and light winds. Tonight, expect a cool/chilly night with low temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s, mostly clear skies, and continued light winds.

An upper-level ridge is currently in place across the area, bringing sunny and clear skies and dry conditions this weekend. Temperatures will remain above average with relatively light winds throughout the remainder of this period.

Because of the warm temperatures, portions of North Central and Central MT might see periods of flooding due to snow melt. A Flood Advisory will be in effect until 10 pm Sunday warning of this.

Sunday night, surface low pressure in association with an upper-level trough moving into the state will begin to draw cooler air south from Canada. Northerly flow and deepening moisture are expected later Monday and Monday night as the trough moves across the area. Expect a difference in temperatures than what we’ve been used to on Monday morning. This initial cool/moist airmass across the plains Monday morning will be favorable for low clouds and areas of fog/drizzle.

Later that afternoon/evening, there will be areas of light snow and potentially some lower elevation rain. This system will favor areas near the central MT mountains and Rocky Mtn front for snow accumulation of 1 or 2 inches or more through early Tuesday.

Areas around Great Falls or Lewistown have a chance to see up to an inch or more. While snow amounts will have little impact, there will be the potential for icy road conditions.

Areas of light snow decrease on Tuesday with temperatures remaining cooler than average. Temperatures return to near seasonal averages mid to late this week before warming again next weekend.

