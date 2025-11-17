Mild, dry and quiet weather for the workweek

Mostly cloudy and mild temperatures to start the workweek, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s in northeast Montana and 50s and lower 60s in central Montana. Patchy fog development is possible the next couple of mornings on the Hi-Line and in and around Helena.

A Pacific system swings through on Wednesday bringing cooler conditions and some light rain and mountain snow showers. Snow levels will be fairly low, but there will be little moisture available for much accumulating snow. Daytime highs will fall from the 50s into the 40s Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures across central and eastern Montana will remain warmer than normal late week, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Long-range forecast models are indicating a potential transition to colder, snowier conditions next week. There is potential for travel impacts leading up to Thanksgiving.

