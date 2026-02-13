Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mild, dry weather hangs on for Valentine's Day, colder with snow chances next week

Temperature Trend
Snow Stats
Highs Today
FutureTrack
Great Falls 7-day
Helena 7-day
Havre 7-day
Lewistown 7-day
Glasgow 7-day
Mild, dry weather hangs on for Valentine's Day, colder with snow chances next week- Friday, February 13
After a snowy start to the week, the rest of the week was mild, with highs in the 40s and 50s. This mild weather will continue today through Monday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. Today will be mostly sunny, with partly to mostly cloudy skies this weekend.

Today's Forecast:

Steady mountain snow will develop on Valentine's Day along and west of the Continental Divide. A passing rain or snow shower is possible, but mostly dry conditions are expected throughout the weekend east of the Continental Divide.

FutureTrack

Starting Monday night into Tuesday, a cold front will move south across the state. Widespread snow develops by Tuesday morning, with light accumulations in the lower elevations. Colder air will settle in next week, with high temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s from Tuesday onward.

