Mild, gusty conditions return on Friday

Another sunny and mild November day ahead, but strong winds are beginning to develop across the Rocky Mountain Front and in the Cut Bank area this morning. Winds will ramp up across the plains this afternoon and evening, with gusts of 60-70+ mph possible for the Rocky Mountain Front and up to 40 mph across the plains. Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 40s in Helena and the low to mid 50s for central and eastern Montana.

Today's forecast:

Mild, gusty conditions return- Friday, November 21

Breezy conditions continue into Saturday, with gusts up to 40 mph across the plains and over 60 mph again for the Rocky Mountain Front. Otherwise, a seasonably mild and dry weekend is expected, with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s and 50s both days.

A cold front will race east across the state Monday, bringing gusty winds and a quick drop in temperatures. Rain and snow showers are expected along the front, with most areas transitioning to snow behind it. Heavier snow remains mostly north in Canada, but some areas near the Canadian border on the Hi-Line could receive a few inches of snowfall. Accumulating mountain snow is also likely along the Continental Divide and possibly in some mountain ranges across central Montana. There may be some snow accumulation as far east as Browning on Highway 2. Daytime highs will be in the 30s for the Hi-Line and in the low to mid 40s in central Montana, falling into the 20s and 30s later in the day.

A northwest flow keeps temperatures cold for the rest of next week. A system will bring some snow showers to the state Wednesday and Thursday. It will get chilly, with highs in the upper 20s and 30s. Occasional light snow showers are expected, but no major travel impacts are anticipated. However, there could be slick roads, especially over mountain passes, so be sure to check the forecast if you plan to travel.

