Mild, gusty St. Patrick's Day in Montana

We've hardly had a break from the high winds, with another round whipping across the plains this morning. Some gusts have reached 50-60+ mph, and the High Wind Warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Today will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

MTN News

An unusually strong ridge of high pressure is beginning to build over the southwestern states. This will bring all-time record March heat to that region for several days, while Montana will also challenge daily record high temperatures later this week. Unfortunately, the wind will persist through the week, with gusts generally between 40-50 mph each afternoon in Great Falls, and possibly stronger by Friday.

MTN News

MTN News

Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy and windy day, with highs reaching into the 60s and lower 70s. Thursday will be even warmer, with highs in the upper 60s and 70s, and most locations seeing 70s to near 80 on Friday. Both days will feature mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds. Spring officially begins on Friday.

A cold front moves through on Saturday, bringing a few showers and cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the weekend.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News