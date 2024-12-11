Mild & mostly cloudy Wednesday; Next storm this weekend

Light snow is impacting the Big Belt Mountains and the eastern half of the Hi-Line this morning. A boundary continues to divide milder air to the southwest and colder air to the northeast. Daytime highs will reach the mid 10s to low 20s for the Hi-Line east of Havre and low to mid 40s for central Montana.

Snow showers will continue in eastern Montana, with up to an inch of snow possible in parts of Blaine county. Temperatures will remain above average through the end of the work week with highs in the low to mid 40s. It will also be a bit breezy on Friday, with gusts of 30-40mph possible and up to 50mph for the Rocky Mountain Front.

A storm system will bring some snow to the mountains west of the Divide this weekend. Only light precipitation is anticipated for areas east of the Divide. Overall, the weather pattern looks to stay fairly mild and dry leading up to Christmas. Cold air will occasionally pour south into the Hi-Line over the course of the next couple of weeks.

