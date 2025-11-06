Mild, mostly dry and windy conditions across central and eastern Montana Thursday, but a strong westerly flow will still bring some rain and mountain snow to the mountains. Highs will stay around 5-10 degrees above average today, in the low to mid 50s in central Montana and upper 50s and lower 60s in eastern Montana.

Here's the detailed forecast:

Mild, mostly dry and windy conditions across central and eastern Montana- Thursday, November 6

Winds from the west-southwest will be strong this afternoon through Friday, sustained between 15-35 mph, with gusts of 40-50+ mph across the plains and 50-60+ mph for the Rocky Mountain Front out to I-15. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for eastern Glacier, western Toole and central Pondera counties through 6 p.m. Thursday. A High Wind Watch will go into effect Friday afternoon through Friday night for the Bears Paw Mountains, Blaine and Fergus Counties. A Lake Wind Advisory is also in effect for Fort Peck Lake on Thursday.

Another round of rain and mountain snow moves into western Montana late Thursday night into Friday morning. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers will develop across central Montana Friday morning and into the afternoon. Heavier mountain snow will mainly stay above pass level, and there are currently no winter weather alerts in effect across the state. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Friday, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

There is a chance to see the northern lights the next couple of nights in Montana, but clouds and the nearly full moon could limit visibility.

A weak system will move into central Montana from Canada Friday night into Saturday morning. Light snow is possible for parts of the Hi-Line and Fergus County, with accumulations of less than an inch in lower elevations. Some models suggest moderate snow accumulations of around 3-5 inches in the Bears Paw Mountains.

Winds will diminish by Saturday, but temperatures will be much cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 40s in central Montana and in the 30s in northeast Montana. A few rain and snow showers may persist across the eastern half of the Hi-Line.

A strong high pressure ridge will amplify over the West early next week, bringing unseasonably warm temperatures. Near-record warmth is expected to begin Monday and Tuesday in some locations.

MTN News

