Mild November continues with a slight cooldown into Wednesday

Following a mild Monday, expect another mild, dry, and quiet afternoon. Clouds will gradually decrease, with highs in the 40s along the Hi-Line and in the 50s in central Montana.

Spotty light rain and mountain snow showers develop tonight, especially in southwest Montana. Accumulations should be fairly light, possibly a coating over the mountain passes.

A cooldown arrives on Wednesday, with clouds clearing out and high temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s. Winds will be a bit breezy, with speeds between 10 and 20 mph across central and eastern Montana.

Dry and mild weather returns for the rest of the workweek, with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. Gusty winds are likely into Friday, with gusts of 40–50 mph.

Over the weekend, expect more clouds and breezy conditions, with only some isolated rain and snow showers on Sunday. High temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and 50s.

A pattern shift is set to bring colder weather as Thanksgiving approaches. Some snow could impact travel for the holiday next week, but we'll keep you updated!

MTN News

