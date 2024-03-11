Mild temperatures and breezy conditions

Happy Monday!

A WINTER STORM WARMING is in effect for the mountains of southwest Montana from 3pm Tuesday until 6pm Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for East Glacier Park region until noon today. An advisory is also in effect for western Montana from 8pm Monday until noon Tuesday.

Today skies will be sunny to partly sunny with mainly dry conditions throughout the day. This evening there is a chance of some rain showers around southern portions of central Montana. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Gusty winds will be along the Hi-line and in central Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph at times.

Tuesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s while conditions will be breezy. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph.

Wednesday skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s and conditions will be breezy.

Thursday: Sunny skies, high temperatures in the 40s, breezy conditions.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the 50s, breezy conditions.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. High temperatures in the 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 40s.