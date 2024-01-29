Mild temperatures and dry conditions

Happy Monday!

A strong upper-level ridge is in control of our weather and will be in control of our weather through Thursday. Temperatures will be above average for this time of year with the warmest day being Tuesday.

Today expect mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and temperatures in the upper 30s, 40s, and 50s. A little breeze will be around in central and north-central Montana today with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph. Gusts are possible up to 20/30 mph, depending on your exact location. Overnight temperatures will also be nice, ranging from the 20s to the low 40s.

Tuesday temperatures increase to the 40s, 50s, and low to mid 60s. Conditions will be like Monday, mostly sunny skies and mainly dry. There is a chance of some morning fog, mainly in the valleys. The wind will also be breezy between 10 and 20 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs ranging from the 40s to the 60s. A breeze will be around Thursday in eastern Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday the upper-level ridge moves out and the trough moves in. Clouds will increase bringing a chance of rain and snow that evening. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures will range in the 40s and 50s. This weekend skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. There will be chances of rain and snow with temperature highs ranging from the 20s to the 40s.