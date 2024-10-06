Mild temperatures and dry conditions ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: After a windy last night, conditions began improving through Saturday. Mild and dry conditions are ahead, though high temperatures remained in the low to upper 60’s and 70’s today. Mostly clear skies will be expected tonight with lows in the 30’s. While breezy conditions were around for most of the day, winds will decrease quickly later this evening to around 5 to 10 mph.

Stormtracker Weather

Mild afternoon temperatures and dry conditions persist through much of the week ahead as upper-level ridging builds in across the region tonight, persisting into early next week. Temperatures begin warming tomorrow with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s for most of the area. Expect another mostly sunny day with winds on the lighter side. The only concern tomorrow will be widespread haze and areas of smoke from southwestern Montana up to Great Falls and Lewistown.

Afternoon maximum temperatures at many lower elevation locations next week are expected to reach the 70s again for Monday and potentially as warm as around 80 by Tuesday and Wednesday, which is about 10-15 degrees above seasonal averages for early October. Expect more sunny days and dry conditions ahead before a cooldown likely for the end of the week into next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in 30’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Areas of smoke and widespread haze. Sunny then clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.