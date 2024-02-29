Mild temperatures and dry conditions ahead of a cold front this evening

Happy Thursday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect 6pm Thursday until 6pm Saturday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect 5pm Thursday until 5pm Friday or until 8am/2pm Thursday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect Thursday morning until Thursday night.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect until 5pm Thursday or 12am/4am Friday.

Today skies will be partly to mostly sunny and conditions will be windy with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph; wind gusts are possible over 50 mph. Temperatures will be mild with highs ranging from the mid 40s to the low 60s. Snow and rain is expected this evening and tonight along/behind a cold front. Snow squalls are also possible and a quick coating to an inch or two of accumulation is possible. A period of stronger winds is also possible with the passage of the front.

Friday there will scattered snow showers around Helena and a chance of snow and rain showers in north-central Montana. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy and conditions breezy. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph.

Saturday snow is likely, with possibly a little rain initially in eastern portions of north-central Montana. A coating to 5 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations. High temperatures will be ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 40s. Conditions will be a bit breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday skies will be mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s. Conditions will be a little breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Monday and Tuesday next week skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around, especially in the mountains. High temperatures will be ranging from the upper teens to the mid 30s on Monday and the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s on Tuesday. Breezy conditions remain with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies with mostly dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the 30s and upper 20s. Conditions will be breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.