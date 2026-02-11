Mild temperatures and sunshine continue

After much-needed moisture fell to start the workweek, the rest of the week will remain mild and dry. Snow showers are possible south of I-90, but the rest of the state will see sunshine and mild temperatures, with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

MTN News

MTN News

Thursday and Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and dry conditions, with highs in the 40s and lower 50s. The wind will pick up again later today along the Rocky Mountain Front and will remain gusty through the end of the week, with gusts over 40 mph possible. It will be somewhat breezy across the plains by Friday, with wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Valentine's Day on Saturday should remain dry and mostly cloudy, but there will be isolated mountain rain and snow showers. High temperatures will stay in the 40s and low 50s throughout the weekend, with a small chance of a passing rain or snow shower on Sunday.

MTN News

Next week begins largely dry on Monday, but it will turn colder, with the chance of some snow. A more active storm track is expected for the western United States in late February and early March as a series of cold systems move through with the potential for heavy mountain snow in areas where it is desperately needed.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News