Mild temperatures and windy conditions

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Ridging aloft remains in place for much of the weekend, bringing strong winds to the region. Expect the strongest gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front and plains. Low temperatures tonight will stay in the 30’s and 40’s with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Stormtracker Weather

Temperatures warm to 15 to 25 degrees above average over the plains by Sunday. Expect high temperatures tomorrow to range in the 50’s and 60’s. Westerly flow aloft will steadily increase in advance of a fast-moving Pacific shortwave system and cold front. This will expand the area of stronger winds along the Rocky Mountain Front deeper into the plains and increase moisture in the form of snow showers. Accumulating snow will generally be confined to mountain areas, with the higher terrain of Glacier National Park seeing the most. The westerly flow will likely remain in place towards mid-week for near average temperatures and periods of breezy to windy conditions. Passing disturbances will bring some lower end mountain snow and perhaps even a few sprinkles or flurries over lower elevations areas. Up to 6 inches of snowfall will be possible in higher elevations.

Wind-wise, expect sustained winds of 40 mph and gusts above 55 mph to 80 mph. This has prompted High Wind Watch’s and Warnings to be in effect now until Monday afternoon and evening. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Through the end of next week, a splitting trough builds back in, bringing more chances of moisture like rain and snow, and decreasing temperatures back in the 30’s by Friday.

