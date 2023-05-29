Mild temperatures, mostly sunny skies, and drier conditions ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the day on Sunday. An upper level trough continues to linger over the area, moving eastward and bringing the precipitation along with it. Although, with perfect timing for the holiday, an upper level flow moving westward will bring a bit of a drier reprieve for Monday and Tuesday. While there will still be chances for additional showers and thunderstorms on Memorial Day, most of the area will remain dry for the holiday.

Another trough will make its way into the area Wednesday/Thursday, bringing more rounds of precipitation in the form of showers and thunderstorms. However, highs will continue to be in the 70’s throughout the rest of the upcoming week until Friday where the highs are expected to be in the 60’s for the weekend. While next weekends conditions are still up in the air, longer-range models show continued chances for the precipitation to continue.

MTN News

MTN News

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40’s and 50’s and wind around 8-10 mph.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. Expected 5-11 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny, with highs in the upper 70’s and lows in the 50’s. 7-10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely with possible thunderstorms. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70’s and lows in the 50’s. Expected 6-10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Showers likely with possible thunderstorms. Partly sunny with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s.

FRIDAY: Showers likely, mostly cloudy with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 50’s.