Mild temps, chances of precipitation, and breezy conditions around today

Happy Tuesday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains as well as the Centennial Mountains from 3pm Tuesday until 6pm Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of western Montana until noon today; and for southern Montana from 6pm Tuesday until 6am Thursday.

Today skies will be partly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers around in central Montana, especially in the mountains. There will also be isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Breezy conditions again with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Temperatures will be cooler due to a cold front working its way down from Canada. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the low 50s.

Thursday skies will be partly to mostly sunny with isolated rain and snow showers around. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Friday there will be partly to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s and conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain and snow showers around. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Conditions will be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday and Monday skies will be mostly sunny, and conditions will be dry. Temperatures warm up with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Sunday and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Monday. Conditions will be breezy on Monday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.