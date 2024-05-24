Mild weekend ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures return in the 60’s today, returning back to mild conditions for the upcoming weekend. Expect low temperatures once again in the upper 30’s and 40’s tonight with partly sunny skies earlier in the day and increasing clouds through the evening. Winds will settle down throughout the afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph. An unsettled weather pattern will continue to reside over the region for a few more days. Much of North Central MT will see scattered showers today. On Saturday, expect a fairly widespread area of rain to develop over Southwest MT on Saturday morning, and then move northeast into Central MT by the afternoon. Below normal afternoon temperatures will continue.

The upper-level trough from Saturday will exit on Sunday. It will be slow to exit, but the overall chances for precipitation on Sunday will be lower, especially later in the day. Afternoon temperatures will still be a few degrees below normal for most areas. On Monday, an upper-level ridge will try to build over Central MT for a few days. This will allow for drier conditions and warmer air to move in. Temperatures are likely to be a few degrees above normal on Monday with drier conditions for the holiday. Temperatures have the possibility of reaching the 80's tuesday, though a cool down and unsettled weather returns mid next week.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Wind gusts up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY (Memorial Day): Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and mostly sunny with highs in 60’s.

