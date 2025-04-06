Mild weekend continues with warming temperatures

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Mild conditions finally return to the treasure state in haste. Tonight and Sunday, expect sunny, clear, and dry conditions. Efficient cooling will occur tonight with low temperatures in the upper 20’s and low to mid-30’s with mostly clear skies. The somewhat breezy conditions will diminish this evening before reappearing Sunday afternoon.

A tall upper-level ridge will shift east through the remainder of the weekend and Monday being the cause of the continued warming and drier conditions. Daytime temperatures continue to climb with high temperatures tomorrow expected in the low to upper-60’s. Some lower elevation locations may warm to around 70 on Monday. Relatively light winds will close out the weekend for North Central Montana with some locations seeing gusts up to 20 mph. A change in conditions will be quickly on the way for next week.

An upper-level low that is currently offshore will open to a broader trough early next week. Monday night will be welcomed with a series of generally weak disturbances moving across the region through Wednesday, bringing some opportunities for scattered precipitation. Windier conditions will be expected during this period as temperatures cool back to near seasonal averages for the mid-week period. Looking ahead to next weekend, expect warming again late next week with the likelihood of an upper-level ridging re-developing.

