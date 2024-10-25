Mild & windy weekend; Cool and stormy next week

Happy Friday! Another day of dry and cool weather is ahead across central and eastern Montana, with cloud cover keeping temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

A building high pressure ridge will initiate a warming trend this weekend. Many areas will experience unseasonably warm temperatures, with highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s. However, be prepared for breezy to windy conditions, particularly on Saturday, when gusts could exceed 50 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front.

A Pacific trough is set to arrive Sunday night and linger through Tuesday, bringing moisture to the higher elevations along the Continental Divide and in southwest Montana. The higher peaks of southwest Montana could receive over 5-10 inches of snowfall. Additionally, strong wind gusts will impact the plains Sunday afternoon and evening due to a cold front passage. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and high plains during this timeframe.

The storm track is expected to remain active through much of next week, ushering in a cool and unsettled weather pattern. Some models are also suggesting a late-week system that may bring low-elevation snow in the first few days of November. Keep checking back in for more updates as the forecast evolves!