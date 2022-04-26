Mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon

Discussion: A Pacific cold front traverses the state throughout the day on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely along the front with slightly cooler temperatures and breezy conditions in wake of it. Gusts up to 40 MPH are possible through Wednesday morning, especially for the Rocky Mountain Front and northeastern Montana.

Another system brings the potential of substantial rainfall in central Montana, however there will be some changes to rainfall totals and exact locations of heaviest precipitation over the next 24-48 hours. It is looking likely that some areas will see rainfall amounts in excess of 0.5", especially for areas experiencing upsloping. Showers will linger into the weekend but staying on the cooler side.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with shower and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Showers possible south and east of Great Falls. High temperatures in upper 50s. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, followed by increasing clouds and showers developing in the evening. High temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Friday: Rain showers, mountain snow. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Saturday: Showers tapering. Partly cloudy. High temperatures in the lower 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High temperatures in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s.

Monday: PM showers. High temperatures in the mid 50s.



