Milder air and gusty winds move in Wednesday

Tuesday morning was the coldest since spring for a lot of central and eastern Montana with temperatures dropping into the 10s and 20s. Brady got down to 15° and Great Falls hit 24°. After the frigid start, sunshine prevailed throughout the day, and temperatures rose into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A weak system will pass just to our north on Wednesday, bringing enough moisture for some light mountain snow to the northern Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier Park region Wednesday morning. For everyone else, this will mean increased clouds and gusty winds. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid 50s in north-central Montana and the mid to upper 50s in eastern Montana.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for eastern Glacier, western Toole, and central Pondera counties, as winds could gust up to 60 mph. Winds across the rest of the plains will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts of 40-50 mph. Use caution if traveling with high-profile vehicles. The most dangerous crosswinds will be on north-south oriented highways, as the wind will be coming out of the west-southwest.

Seasonable temperatures are in store through the end of the workweek. Dry conditions remain, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday and Friday. A not-so-spooky Halloween forecast! However, Halloween morning is going to be another frigid start as temperatures will dip down into the upper 10s and 20s. Trick-or-treaters can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and temperatures falling through the 40s. Plan to wear an extra layer or two under the costume if you can!

We'll kick off November this weekend with unseasonably warm temperatures on Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 60s to around 70°. It will be a bit breezy on Saturday, but not as windy as previously expected.

Just a reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, November 2nd. Sunset will "fall back" to around 5:00 pm for the first week of the new month. Be sure to set the clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday.