Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Milder, drier weather pattern returns to Montana

Weather Headlines
MTN News
Weather Headlines
Highs Today
Highs Today
CPC 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook
CPC 6-10 Day Precipitation Outlook
Great Falls 7-day
Helena 7-day
Havre 7-day
Posted
Weather Headlines

After several wintry days, we're in store for more dry and mild weather across Montana for the rest of the week. The pattern that has dominated most of the West this winter with a strong ridge of high pressure sitting overhead.

Highs Today
Highs Today

A few, very light snow showers around this morning with mostly cloudy skies, but gradual clearing to some sunshine is expected throughout the morning. Daytime highs will be cold with highs in the 10s in northeast Montana, but the rest of the state will reach the 30s and 40s.

Clouds and some light mountain snow roll back in on Wednesday as a weak low pressure system impacts the state. Highs will be in the upper 30s and 40s in central Montana and 20s in northeast Montana.

Thursday will be mostly dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures continuing to climb into the 40s and lower 50s in central Montana and 20s and 30s for northeast Montana.

Clouds will increase on Friday along with some light mountain snow, but unfortunately, the overall outlook for the next 7-10 days.

CPC 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook
CPC 6-10 Day Precipitation Outlook
Great Falls 7-day
Helena 7-day
Havre 7-day

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App