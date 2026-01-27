Milder, drier weather pattern returns to Montana

MTN News

After several wintry days, we're in store for more dry and mild weather across Montana for the rest of the week. The pattern that has dominated most of the West this winter with a strong ridge of high pressure sitting overhead.

MTN News

MTN News

A few, very light snow showers around this morning with mostly cloudy skies, but gradual clearing to some sunshine is expected throughout the morning. Daytime highs will be cold with highs in the 10s in northeast Montana, but the rest of the state will reach the 30s and 40s.

Clouds and some light mountain snow roll back in on Wednesday as a weak low pressure system impacts the state. Highs will be in the upper 30s and 40s in central Montana and 20s in northeast Montana.

Thursday will be mostly dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures continuing to climb into the 40s and lower 50s in central Montana and 20s and 30s for northeast Montana.

Clouds will increase on Friday along with some light mountain snow, but unfortunately, the overall outlook for the next 7-10 days.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News