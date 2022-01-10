Milder temperatures but strong winds to kick off the work week

A ridge of high pressure continues to build over the state keeping us dry and mild throughout the next several days. Towards the end of the week, it will begin to weaken and move further to the east and we return to unsettled weather and seasonable temperatures. Winds increases across central Montana Sunday night and stay gusty right through Wednesday, peaking in strength Monday night into Tuesday morning. There will be near whiteout conditions east of the Rockies due to blowing snow. With temperatures fluctuating above and below freezing, expect black ice over the next several mornings. Take it slow as your headed out to work and on the roads!

Monday: Sunny to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the low 40s. Winds will remain gusty sustained at 25-30 increasing to 30-35 at night with gusts up to 60mph. Blowing snow will reduce visibility. Overnight temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mixture of sunshine and clouds. Mild and breezy with winds sustained at 25-30mph gusting to 50mph. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Remaining windy with sustained winds of 25-30mph gusting to 50mph. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the day with increasing clouds during the evening. A cold front will bring a chance for rain or snow showers later in the evening into the overnight hours. Temperatures reach the upper 40s before falling into the mid 20s at night.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 30s. Overnight lows in the upper 10s and low 20s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures around 40 degrees. Overnight temperatures fall into the mid 20s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the upper 30s.