Milder weather before a big cooldown next week

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with patchy, dense fog developing towards daybreak. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Pleasant, mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

MONDAY: Sunny and breezy. Wind SW 20-25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH. Clouds increasing late, with scattered showers developing near daybreak. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers, mixed with snow above 4500 feet. Decreasing clouds. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Patchy frost overnight with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable and sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in upper 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.