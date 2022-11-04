Milder with showers Friday, strong winds Friday night and Saturday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A southwesterly, downslope breeze will be on the increase tonight, allowing temperatures to warm into the 40s to around 50 degrees on Friday and Saturday. The worst of the wind will be Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Travel will be hazardous for high profile vehicles, especially on north-south oriented roadways.

Arctic air begins to surge into north central Montana on Sunday, remaining in place throughout most of next week. Highs will run around 30-40 degrees below normal and record low temperatures will be in jeopardy. Many areas will see their first subzero temperatures of the 2022-2023 winter season.

A round of accumulating snow is also expected Sunday night into Monday. Coupled with the cold temperatures, there will likely be travel impacts on both the Monday morning and evening commutes.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and wind. A sustained SW wind at 15-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with scattered rain and snow showers in the mountains. Late day showers possible in lower elevations. A sustained SW breeze at 20-25 MPH gusting to 45 MPH at times. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Windy with scattered showers overnight, a sustained SW breeze at 20-30 MPH gusting to 60 MPH at times. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers, becoming mostly sunny after lunchtime. Very windy with a sustained SW wind at 30-40 MPH gusting to 65 MPH at times. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s during the morning falling through the 40s and 30s throughout the day. Partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 10s and lower 20s. Scattered snow showers developing. A sustained NNW breeze at 10-15 MPH making temperatures feel like the single digits.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Slight chance for a snow showers, especially for higher elevations. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Snow showers likely overnight as temperatures fall into the single digits. A NNE wind at 10-15 MPH will create subzero wind chills.

MONDAY: Snow showers. Highs in the upper 0s and lower 10s. A northerly breeze at 15-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH at times. Subzero wind chills. Snow showers taper overnight as temperatures fall to -5 to 5.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with scattered snow showers. Highs in the 0s and lower 10s. Frigid overnight with temperatures falling to -10 to 5.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with scattered snow showers. Highs in the 10s. Overnight lows -5 to 5.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 20s.