Moderating temperatures, breezy conditions for the next several days

The set-up

Central Montana remains under the influence of high pressure this weekend, but temperatures have been slow to respond. Temperatures eventually climb back above normal throughout the upcoming week as highs will be in the 40s and 50s. The ridge begins to flatten and a cooler and wetter pattern commences for the first few days of March. Valley locations will be a bit chillier with the cold, dense air sinking in between the mountains.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Wind SW at 10-15mph. Low temperatures in the mid 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds during the afternoon. Wind WSW at 20-25mph gusting to 40mph at times. High temperatures in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Wind SW at 20-25mph gusting to 40mph at times. High temperatures on either side of 50 degrees. A stray shower or two with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures in the lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Wind SW at 15-20mph. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers, mountain snow showers. Otherwise, cloudy skies. High temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Shower chances continue overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

Thursday: Rain showers possible, mixing with snow overnight. High temperatures in the mid 40s. Low temperatures in the upper 10s and lower 20s.

Friday: Isolated snow showers and chilly. High temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 10s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible, light snow showers for higher elevations. high temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.