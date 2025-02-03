Montana Road Conditions- February 2, 2025 Evening Update

8pm Sunday, 2/2/2025: As snow continues to fall, road conditions continue to deteriorate throughout a lot of Montana. The worst road conditions are in southern and central Montana where most roads are currently covered by snow/ice or scattered snow/ice per the MDT.

There is also blowing/drifting snow in some areas due to gusty winds, and there have been reports of near-zero visibility in spots.

Due to slick roads and whiteout conditions, Highway 191 between Eddies Corner and Harlowton is CLOSED until further notice.

Chains are also required for all vehicles pulling towing units along I-90 at Cardwell Hill and Homestake Pass.

Stay home tonight if you can. If you have to travel anywhere, please use extreme caution when driving and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go.

Roads will continue to be a mess for the next several days as more snow falls, so plan extra travel time and try and avoid traveling long distances if you can. Also, please be careful when driving to and from work and school.

You can check out the MDT road cameras here: https://app.mdt.mt.gov/atms/public/cameras

to see the current road conditions.

Also, make sure you stay tuned to KRTV and KXLH for the latest updates on road conditions, road closures, and school delays/closures as this snowstorm continues to impact the state.