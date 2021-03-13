Montana Soaks Up Sun as Snowstorm Stays South

It's the shortest weekend of the year (47 hours) because of Daylight Saving Time, but what a weekend it will be. Montana will be under the influence of high pressure with sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s for the most part, but a few spots could hit 60 on Sunday afternoon. Not only will it be sunny with above average temperatures, but the wind will be light. The mountains will be sunny too, high temperatures will generally be in the 30s.

All the while a major storm will produce major snow to the south of Montana. Wyoming, Colorado, western Nebraska, and the Black Hills of South Dakota will see feet of snow. Accumulations could top 4 to 5 feet in a few isolated areas. Travel on Interstate 25 south of Sheridan, Wyoming could be almost impossible with blizzard conditions. The high pressure over Montana will largely block this storm from coming up into Big Sky Country.

As the weekend comes to an end, so will the nice weather. Monday will be mostly cloudy as a cold front moves through the state. A few rain and snow showers are likely in the afternoon and evening. Low pressure will move close to the state on Tuesday with a chance of snow. The storm does not look particularly strong, so snow accumulation will be light. After Tuesday, the rest of the week looks quiet for the end of winter.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

PS - Don't forget that Daylight Saving Time goes into effect at 2 a.m. on Sunday, so set your clocks ahead one hour as we "spring forward."

