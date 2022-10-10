More gorgeous fall weather Monday; closer to normal midweek

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A strong pressure gradient over Montana allows for a strong breeze in central Montana on Monday. A Canadian cold front drops southward ushering in strong wind gusts, scattered rain/mountain snow showers and much cooler temperatures. Snow levels will be around 6000 feet.

An upper-level high pressure ridge gradually builds back into the northern Rockies late week. Seasonably mild temperatures and dry conditions will follow suit.

MONDAY: Mild, mostly sunny and breezy. A sustained WSW breeze at 20-30 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Increasing clouds and scattered showers developing overnight. Snow levels will be around 6000 feet with a slushy inch or two possible. Strong winds will continue into the overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Any lingering rain and mountain snow showers clear the area throughout the morning. Decreasing clouds and breezy conditions are expected for the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Remaining mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mild and sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few additional clouds pushing in during the evening. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.