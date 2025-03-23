More precipitation and mountain snow on the way

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Cool temperatures today with scattered snow showers that continue to affect North Central MT. High temperatures ranged in the low to upper 40’s and low 50’s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Breezy conditions become more widespread tonight into Sunday with wind gusts up to 40 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front, and around 20-30 mph for other lower elevation locations. Expect low temperatures tonight in the 20’s/30’s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

An upper-level disturbance combined with cold air aloft created some springtime showers earlier this afternoon with just enough instability for thunder in some isolated locations as well. Most of the precipitation will diminish this evening though Winter Weather Advisories (Purple) will remain in effect until midnight tonight for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains and the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is possible with up to 40 mph winds possibly limiting visibility.

For Sunday, expect weak, upper-level ridging to develop over MT, allowing for warmer air to start to push into the region. Temperatures warm a bit more for most of the region, mainly in the 50’s. There will be enough instability for another round of light snow over the Rocky Mountain Front and rain in lower elevations. The system becomes more widespread Sunday night/early Monday morning before tapering off.

For Sunday night into Monday, the main concern will be the developing strong west winds along the Rocky Mountain Front and the adjacent Plains and most likely from the Great Falls to Lewistown line. A High Wind Watch will be in effect for Rocky Mountain Front locations and portions of Toole, Pondera, and Glacier counties from Sunday night through Monday afternoon. 75 mph wind gusts are possible. A watch is not currently present over the Great Falls to Lewistown areas but there is a possibility for that to change.

Through the middle of next week...the upper-level ridge does strengthen. This will result in a few days of springtime temperatures over the region. Afternoon temperatures will average around 20 degrees above normal for many areas in the CWA. By next Friday, precipitation is likely again as a trough breaks down the ridge.

