More rain and cooler temperatures to finish off our work week.

A flood watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon until late Friday night. Flooding due to excessive rainfall possible. Included in our viewing area under this flood watch are Valley and Phillips County.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies starting out this Thursday. Will be a dry morning with some scattered showers possible. Heading into the afternoon and evening hours scattered showers and storms are expected in Southern and Central Montana as a disturbance passes through our area. High temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 80s. More widespread coverage will take place East of I-15 in the early hours on Friday and is expected to persist during the day. Heavy rainfall possible with slower moving storms. Some locations have the potential to receive over an inch of rainfall. Temperatures will be on the cool side heading into Friday with highs in the 50s/60s in most locations. Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday’s disturbances will linger into Saturday with mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. A slow warming in temperatures with highs in the 60s and low 70s in most spots. Sunday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms possible with temperatures in the 70s in most spots.

Starting next week off with more scattered showers and storms. Temperatures on Monday are going to be mild with highs in the 70s while Tuesday brings highs in the upper 60s and mid 70s. Wednesday will bring partly cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon/evening showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.