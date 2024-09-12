More rain on Thursday with a fall-like feel

After a wet and stormy Wednesday night, rain is beginning to fill back into central Montana. A steady rain is going to persist through the day as an upper level low rotates through the Treasure State. The storm will pull away from the area Friday morning, with gradual clearing for the afternoon.

The showers will continue to become more widespread heading into the afternoon. Most areas receive an additional 0.25-0.75 inches of rainfall. However, higher amounts are likely in the mountains. There is enough instability for more severe weather in eastern Montana on Thursday. It is possible some of the storms could strengthen into supercells. Damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes are all a possibility. This will impact areas east of Glasgow.

Minor snow accumulations is anticipated for areas above 7000 feet along the Continental Divide. The best chance for significant snowfall is in the higher peaks of southwest Montana. A Winter Weather Advisory is active through noon Friday,

A quiet and warmer weekend is ahead for the final full weekend of summer. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid 70s along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A stray storm may move into southwest Montana by Sunday evening.

Another system will move into the West early next week, bringing another round of cool and wet conditions to central Montana. Cooler fall weather looks to stick around with highs in the 60s each day next week.