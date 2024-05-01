More rain, snow, and graupel today

Happy Wednesday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier area until 12pm Thursday and for the Highwood and Little Belt mountains from 6am Wednesday until 6pm Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the northern High Plains and the southern Rocky Mountain Front until 12pm Thursday; for several of the mountain ranges in central Montana from 12pm Wednesday until 6pm Thursday; and for the Bear Paw mountains from 6pm Wednesday until 6am Friday.

Today will have increasing clouds with rain, graupel, and snow showers likely, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. This shower activity should be more widespread than it was on Tuesday. There are then going to be areas of rain and snow around tonight, and this is when many lower elevation locations will see the rain mix in with and/or switchover to snow. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. High temperatures will be slightly below average in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Thursday there are then going to be areas of rain and snow around during the morning. Rain, graupel, and snow showers will start to break apart Thursday afternoon and evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast. Wind speeds will also be breezy between 10 and 25 mph. Temperature highs will be chilly in the 40s and upper 30s.

Friday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain, graupel, and snow showers around, generally in locations east of I-15 and especially during the morning. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s and conditions will be a bit breezy. Sustained wind speeds expected between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday will give us a little break from the precipitation. Skies will be partly cloudy. Conditions will be mainly dry, and temperatures will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. A bit of a breeze will be around as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday and Monday will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures cool down again with highs in the 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday, and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Monday. Conditions will be a bit breezy on Sunday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph, and breezy on Monday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Tuesday next week will have mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around. High temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s and conditions will be breezy. Sustained wind speeds are expected between 10 and 20 mph.