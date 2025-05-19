More sunshine as storm moves away

After a cool and damp Sunday, our Monday in central Montana will be warmer and drier. An area of low pressure centered near Rapid City, South Dakota will slowly move northeastward throughout the day, bringing some clouds and rain showers into areas east of a line from Havre to Lewistown. As a result, temperatures will vary across the region, with central Montana reaching the upper 50s to low or mid 60s, while eastern Montana will only see highs in the upper 40s.

On Tuesday, temperatures warm slightly, along with gustier winds and scattered afternoon showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s.

Throughout the rest of the workweek, additional disturbances will keep chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast on Thursday and Friday. Typical late May temperatures continue, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

MTN News

Rain chances are expected to carry over into the upcoming holiday weekend. Temperatures will begin to climb above average, reaching the 70s. It looks like a high pressure ridge will settle over the area on Memorial Day, bringing mainly dry conditions and warmer temperatures.

MTN News

MTN News