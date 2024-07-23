More wildfire smoke with soaring temps

Near record heat is ahead as temperatures soar past the century mark in many spots throughout central Montana. High pressure breaks down later this week making way for a cooldown over the weekend.

Air Quality Alerts have been issued across Montana until further notice. As more smoke shifts into the area tomorrow, it is advised to limit outdoor time, especially for folks with respiratory illness. The elderly and young children should also avoid strenuous activity. You can check your local air quality here.

In general, we should all try to limit outdoor time today through Thursday as high temperatures climb over 100° for many areas today.

A strong ridge of high pressure has expanded north towards Montana bringing the hottest temperatures of the summer.

By Thursday, the high pressure ridge begins to break down as a low pressure center passes just to the north of the Canadian border. It will send a cold front through the region Thursday afternoon and evening.

The cold front will trigger widely scattered thunderstorms, mainly containing strong winds and lightning. There will also be strong winds on Thursday, with gusts topping 40mph. Critical fire danger is expected on Thursday.

More seasonable temperatures and a refreshing reprieve from the heat is ahead for the weekend!