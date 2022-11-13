Morning snow showers, followed by increasing sunshine Sunday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Several disturbances bring light, accumulating snow showers to the region this week. The first round materializes late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Accumulations should stay below an inch, with the greatest impact east of Great Falls. The second round develops late Sunday night into Monday morning. The greatest impact is going to be confined to northern slopes of the Little Belts and Snowy mountain ranges where 2-4 inches of snow accumulations. Elsewhere, accumulations should stay beneath an inch. The third, and most widespread round, will accompany the next round of arctic air.

High pressure remains centered near the Pacific Northwest coast. It is expected to push further east throughout the next 24-48 hours. This will continue to allow for valley fog/freezing fog and colder daytime high temperatures in valley locations. Elsewhere, high pressure allows temperatures to climb into the 30s for the first half of the week. An arctic cold front moves through late Wednesday night into Thursday. Blowing snow, additional snow accumulation and well below normal temperatures are expected to make a return to the region. Daytime highs will return to the single digits and teens, while overnight lows likely fall below zero once again.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Turning cloudy with light snow showers develop late. Patchy, freezing fog in valley locations. Temperatures falling into the 10s for central Montana, 0s and -0s for eastern portions of the Hi-Line.

SUNDAY: AM light snow showers. Accumulations generally under an inch. Decreasing cloud cover throughout the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Clouds increase overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 10s.

MONDAY: Scattered snow showers. Accumulations generally under an inch, with higher amounts for areas just north of and in the higher elevations. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 30s across central Montana, mid to upper 20s for eastern Montana. Mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 10s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 30s for central Montana, low to mid 20s for eastern Montana. Overnight lows falling into the low to mid 10s for central Montana, 0s for eastern Montana.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A WNW breeze sustained at 10-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. Highs in the low to mid 30s for central Montana, mid to upper 20s for eastern Montana. Snow likely overnight along with quickly-falling temperatures. Overnight lows in the 0s.

THURSDAY: Snow showers taper. Mostly cloudy and frigid. Highs in the low to mid 10s, with subzero wind chills at times. Mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall to -10 to 5 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 10s for central Montana, upper 0s and lower 10s for eastern Montana. Overnight lows -5 to 5 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid 20s.