Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Morningside 5th graders receive a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

Morningside 5th 4-11-2024
Posted at 7:15 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 21:15:18-04

The 5th graders at Morningside Elementary School in Great Falls learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Ryan taught the kids about fronts, the different types of precipitation, and the difference between weather and climate.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to learn about air pressure by using a hair dryer and leaf blower and they got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App