Mostly cloudy Halloween, cooler temperatures ahead!

A large, unorganized low pressure system is bringing cool and unsettled weather across the western United States. The system will deliver heavier snow to the mountains south of I-90, and especially over to border into Wyoming. Quieter weather is on deck for the middle of the week, before another system arrives Halloween night.

After enjoying temperatures in the 70s on Sunday, cooler conditions settled in on Monday as a shortwave system passed through following last night's cold front. There was a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day, while the mountains received some rain and mountain snow. Temps only reach the low to mid 50s across central and eastern Montana.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature more sunshine, although lingering showers may still occur in higher terrain. The wind will also be calmer over the next couple of days. Tuesday morning will start off chilly, with temperatures in the low to mid 20s, only warming up to the low to mid 40s in the afternoon.

On Halloween (Thursday), a Pacific storm system will approach, bringing increased cloud cover and cooler temperatures, along with the potential for rain and snow showers. The kiddos are going to want to dress very warm as their headed to school on Halloween, temperatures will be in the upper 10s and low to mid 20s throughout the area. By trick-or-treat time, temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s before dropping into the 30s. Expect mainly dry conditions, though mostly cloudy skies.

This coming weekend we will see cool temperatures, fairly close to seasonal averages, although unsettled weather is expected as an upper-level trough passes through. Forecast models diverge regarding the following week; some predict a warming trend, while others suggest a robust low pressure system may arrive on Election Day, bringing significantly cooler temperatures and the possibility of widespread precipitation. Be sure to stay tuned for further updates!