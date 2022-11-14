Mostly cloudy Monday with periods of light snow

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Another weak disturbance brings the next round of snow showers. Northerly, upslope flow enhances accumulation for locations in and near the Little Belt and Big Snowy Mountains. Upwards of 6 inches of snow is possible in these areas by Wednesday morning. Elsewhere, light snow showers and generally under an inch of snow accumulation can be expected.

High pressure builds along the Pacific Northwest coast providing calmer weather for the middle of the work week. However, the reprieve from active weather is brief as an arctic front pushes across the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Widespread light to moderate snowfall is expected Wednesday night as temperatures plummet into the single digits. This round of cold temperatures and snow will be short-lived as temperatures rebound on Friday and next weekend. Overall, temperatures look to remain below normal for the foreseeable future.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Temperatures remain fairly steady in the mid to upper 10s. Mostly cloudy, with spotty snow showers developing late.

MONDAY: Light snow showers. Less than an inch of snow accumulation expected. 3-6" for the Little Belt and Big Snowy Mountains. Highs in the lower 30s. Snow showers taper overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 10s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds late. Highs in the low to mid 30s for central Montana, mid to upper 20s for eastern Montana. Mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 10s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers developing during the evening. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Snow showers continue overnight with light to moderate snow accumulations expected. Temperatures falling swiftly into the single digits and lower 10s.

THURSDAY: Frigid, with decreasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 10s. A bit breezy with a sustained northwesterly breeze at 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH at times. Temperatures fall to -5 to 5 overnight under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 10s and low 20s. Temperatures falling to -5 to 5 overnight under mostly clear skies.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the single digits.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.