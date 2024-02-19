Mostly dry and above-average temperatures ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: In the way that most of the snow is melting, it’s pretty clear just how much warming is being done in North Central Montana. The lows tonight show a majority of that impact as they reach back into the teens and upper 20’s as opposed to Saturday nights single digit lows. For the rest of this upcoming week, expect the temperatures to continue to moderate back to near or slightly above average.

Weather disturbances from the Pacific will bring periods of light mountain snow to the region, and possible scattered light precipitation in lower elevations. Upper-level ridging takes over again on Monday, bringing mainly dry conditions before the next round of disturbances brings more chances for snow/rain mixes Tuesday through Thursday. With a mix of sun and clouds throughout the week along with gusty conditions at times throughout North Central Montana, these conditions will help keep the temperatures milder and above average for the remainder of the week ahead. Early morning temperatures in the single digits are possible in areas with lighter winds.

For next weekend, the precipitation chances look to be on the lower side. Temperatures are looking to possibly climb back up into the 50’s for some places, especially if gusty conditions happen in that period. At this time however, wind related warnings are not likely.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, gradually becoming mostly clear. Lows in teens and 20’s with gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT’S DAY): Slight chance of snow and rain at night. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s with gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of scattered mixed precipitation. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of scattered mixed precipitation. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 40’s.

